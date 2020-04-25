Fire severely damages North Andover home

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Andover home was heavily damaged by a fire Saturday, but no one was hurt in the blaze, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a fire at a Castlemere Place home around 4 p.m. found heavy smoke, officials said.

“When the first units arrived they had a difficult time even seeing the roof line because of the smoke coming from the building,” said North Andover Fire Chief Bill McCarthy.

Residents were home at the time of the fire but were unhurt, McCarthy Said. The fire was extinguished by 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

