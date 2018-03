QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - The winter weather on Friday caused some trouble at a home in Quincy.

Investigators say the homeowner tried to use a blowtorch to thaw out some pipes.

And that sparked a fire that quickly spread.

A wall on the side of the house had to be knocked down.

No one was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)