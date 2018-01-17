Fire sparks at house in Leicester

LEICESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — A house in Leicester went up in flames Wednesday night and firefighters said it began in the kitchen.

The fire started at a house on Foster Street. A neighbor told 7News they spoke with the residents, who said they left a laundry basket on the stove, which then caught fire and spread to the attic. Flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

Three people were inside the house at the time and were able to get out safely. No firefighters were injured.

