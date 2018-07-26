Fire spreads to 2 triple-deckers in Dorchester; displaces 9 residents and 6 pets

BOSTON (WHDH) - A triple-decker fire that spread to a neighboring home in Dorchester Thursday morning displaced nine residents and six pets.

Flames sparked in the back of the triple-decker around 2:45 a.m. before spreading to an adjacent triple-decker on Boston Street.

Nearby power lines also started sparking, causing officials to shut down the street as they worked to turn the power off.

It took firefighters roughly 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and no civilians were injured, according to Fire Commissioner Joe Finn.

The fire left behind about $1.25 million in damages, Finn said.

The cause remains under investigation.

