WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A malfunctioning fire suppression system covered a gas station in Wareham with white powder.

The owner of the Shell station on Cranberry Highway says no one was hurt and the mess was cleaned up quickly.

Regular business has since resumed.

The reason the system was activated remains under investigation.

