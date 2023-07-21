BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire suppression system went off at a gas station in Allston Friday afternoon, causing a cover of white powder over the Shell station’s parking lot and gas pumps.

The Shell gas station on the corner of North Harvard and Cambridge Streets in Allston was covered in the suppressant, which is a baking soda mixture, after the system was triggered.

Crews are investigating why the system was triggered. Heat normally sets off the fire suppression system, and this system was inspected in April.

Crews said an ambulance was at the scene to address the side effects of sneezing and coughing from the suppressant, but no injuries were reported.

The gas station needs a working suppression system to safely reopen, and repairs could possibly delay the reopening to Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)