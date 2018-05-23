Fire suppression system goes off at Waltham gas station

WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — The fire suppression system went off at a gas station in Waltham Wednesday, covering the gas station and cars in white powder.

The incident happened at the Gulf station on Trapelo Road. Firefighters said the system went off accidentally and the gas station owner told 7News he believes it may have been a malfunction.

The station is now closed as crews clean everything up and restore the system. No one was injured and officials said the powder is non-toxic and similar to baking soda.

