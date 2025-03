BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A major fire teared through an auto body shop in Barnstable Sunday.

The fire happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning near the Cape Cod Gateway airport.

Crews from surrounding towns were called in to help.

It was under control after about an hour and a half.

State investigators are looking in to how the fire started.

