ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews poured water onto a box truck that went up in flames in Arlington Wednesday afternoon after an explosion inside the vehicle.

The vehicle burst into flames on Sunset Road, sending thick, black smoke into the air. Neighbors in the area were evacuated from their homes.

SKY7-HD captured the scene as firefighters worked to dampen the burnt truck, making sure there were no hot spots. The blaze appeared to be mostly out by 4:45 p.m.

Arlington fire officials said a home on Sunset Road was having its walls insulated, and the truck belonged to the crews doing work on the house. While everyone was inside the home, they heard the explosion and looked outside to see the truck on fire.

“They heard a pop, when he looked out the window, the truck exploded, so that caught the dumpster on fire, the tree on fire, and the telephone pole with the transformer,” said Arlington Fire Deputy Chief John Kelly.

There were tanks in the back of the box truck, generally where chemicals would be, according to the fire department.

Paul Murphy, who lives on the street, said he heard the explosion and saw the truck ablaze.

“I was in the basement, I heard a loud boom and I thought somebody slammed the door upstairs. So, then I went out to go food shopping and when I opened my door, I saw someone taking a picture and I could feel the heat on my face, and then I saw this truck on fire,” Murphy said.

Sunset Road was shut down and power was out in the area as crews worked on the truck. No one was hurt in the explosion or the fire.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)