ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews poured water onto a box truck that went up in flames in Arlington Wednesday afternoon.

SKY7-HD captured the scene on Summer Street as firefighters worked to dampen the burnt truck, making sure there were no hot spots. The blaze appeared to be mostly out as of 4:45 p.m.

The street was shut down as crews worked on the truck.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox