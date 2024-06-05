ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews poured water onto a box truck that went up in flames in Arlington Wednesday afternoon.

SKY7-HD captured the scene on Summer Street as firefighters worked to dampen the burnt truck, making sure there were no hot spots. The blaze appeared to be mostly out as of 4:45 p.m.

The street was shut down as crews worked on the truck.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)