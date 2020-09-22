Fire tears through business in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a business in Braintree early Tuesday morning, leaving behind significant damage.

Firefighters responding to Frye Agency, an insurance and real estate company, on Washington Street around 2 a.m. found heavy flames and smoke coming from the building.

The roaring heat from the fire proved challenging for the firefighters, forcing them to attack the flames from the outside, according to Braintree Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Starkey.

“We started to go inside. The companies made it to the second floor. They were forced out due to the heat. After that, it was mostly exterior with portable monitors and a ladder,” he explained. “We went back inside for a few minutes to try and overhaul, but it got too dangerous so we pulled the crews out and went to an exterior attack.”

Crews got the fire under control and continued to battle hot spots.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)