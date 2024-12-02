CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Chelsea late Sunday night, officials said.

Everyone in the Cherry Street home made it out of the building safely, according to the Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri.

He said solar panels on the roof of the home made it difficult to douse the flames. They kept firefighters from being able to access the roof, Quatieri said.

