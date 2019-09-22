Fire tears through Fitchburg apartment building

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a massive blaze in Fitchburg that residents say began with an explosion Sunday night.

Residents said the fire began shortly before 6 p.m., with one couple saying they heard an explosion on the third floor like cannonfire going off and another person confirming a huge bang.

“It sounded like a giant firework went off just behind us,” one man said.

The fire was still burning at 9 p.m. with multiple hot spots on the roof.

No fatalities have been reported. There was no immediate information about injuries in the fire.

Displaced residents were gathering at St. Anthony Church, and the Red Cross was on scene to provide help.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

