NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (AP) — A fire tore through a historic hotel early Saturday on Block Island, prompting officials on the summer vacation spot off the coast of Rhode Island to declare a state of emergency and urge the public to stay away.

The fire at the Harborside Inn broke out overnight and firefighters continued to search for hotspots Saturday morning.

Around 50 firefighters from around the state were flown and shipped in to help fight the flames and at least four ladder trucks were also brought in, the Block Island Chamber of Commerce said in Facebook post.

“Block Island is in an active State of Emergency and is asking visitors not to travel there today. There is limited water and no power in town.” the post read.

The roof of the inn caved in around 1:30 a.m.. No serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Block Island Ferry said in a post on its website that its ferries transported emergency vehicles to the island throughout the night to assist.

The ferry line had to adjust its schedules. The Pt. Judith High speed ferry was resuming service Saturday afternoon. Newport high speed ferry departures have been canceled. Traditional ferries are running a revised ferry schedule.

Block Island is located about 12 miles (19 kilometers) off the Rhode Island coast. It has one town, New Shoreham.

According to its website, the 36-room Harborside Inn, has been welcoming visitors to Block Island for over a century “with its Victorian seaport charm.” It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

