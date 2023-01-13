HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home on Belcher Street in Holbrook early Friday morning.

Firefighters remained on scene as of 5 a.m. to put out hot spots, focusing on the roof.

Multiple communities responded to the blaze, including Weymouth and Rockland.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the home or if there are any injuries.

