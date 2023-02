REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home on Blake Street in Revere Tuesday night, officials say.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the windows. Firefighters used ladders to attack the fire from above.

Most of the building is now heavily damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

