EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A house went up in flames on Ferry Street in Everett Monday night.

Crews battled flames on the roof as smoke shot up into the sky.

Firefighters broke windows as they worked to get everyone out.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or if anyone was hurt.

