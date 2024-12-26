BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several communities battled a fast-moving fire that ripped through a large home in Brookline on Thursday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at a home on Sargent Road could be seen using ladder trucks to fight flames that were shooting through the roof of the home and casting a large plume of smoke into the sky.

The five people who were home at the time the fire broke out made it out safely.

According to property records the 13,000 square feet home is valued at $13 million.

Fire crews from Boston, Cambridge, and Newton assisted in the fight.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There were no reported injuries.

