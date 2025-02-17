WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A large fire in a multi-family home in Worcester displaced 5 residents Monday morning and damaged two other homes.

As of 7 a.m., the fire had been put out and firefighters were wrapping up their work.

Worcester Assistant Fire Chief Adam Roche said the fire at the home on Stoneland Road completely engulfed the second and third floors. A neighboring house also suffered damage on its side, and a house a couple blocks away was also damaged from embers that flew over.

No injuries were reported.

Wind and ice created treacherous conditions for first responders.

“These are not ideal conditions,” Roche said. “Obviously its very windy, the wind was blowing in several different directions at the same time, swirling, really increased the intensity of the fire. it was not an easy fire to get under control but the crews did a good job trying to get ahead of this.”

