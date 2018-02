GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) – Fire officials are investigating after a massive fire tears through an auto body shop in Greenland, New Hampshire.

The fire broke out inside Carter’s European Auto along Portsmouth Avenue around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Fire officials say no one was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)