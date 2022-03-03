OAK BLUFFS, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a popular restaurant on Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to Ocean View Restaurant in Oak Bluffs just after 10 a.m. found heavy flames shooting from the roof.

Video shared by the Martha’s Vineyard Times showed heavy smoke billowing into the air as crews doused the restaurant with water.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately known.

