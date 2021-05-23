Fire tears through Tewksbury apartment building

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a Tewksbury apartment building Sunday, causing heavy damage.

Firefighters said the blaze began in a third-floor unit and spread quickly. Sarah Catanese said she and her boyfriend barely had time to grab anything before they fled.

“I just grabbed my phone basically. My boyfriend just got his PS5 in the mail today and he grabbed that,” Catanese said.

“Once it got up in the attic it started running across the attic,” said Fire Chief Joe Kearns. “It got heavy at that point and we had to make the decision to pull companies out and start operating from the outside.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and firefighters said the building was a total loss.

