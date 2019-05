YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in West Yarmouth is dealing with damage after a fire tore through a home Wednesday.

Officials say the fire at the Marion Road home started in the attic and sent heavy smoke through the home.

Investigators say it was sparked by smoking materials.

There were no injuries.

