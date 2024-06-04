WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire tore through an apartment complex in Worcester Tuesday morning.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof the building on Outlook Drive.

Two people were rescued from the third floor of the structure, with firefighters bringing them down ladders.

Three people were taken to the hospital.

Crews from surrounding towns were called in to help fight the flames.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

