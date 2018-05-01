Fire that claimed life of elderly man on Cape Cod deemed an accident

BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - A fire that claimed the life of an elderly man on Cape Cod over the weekend has been deemed an accident, investigators announced Tuesday.

Owen Duff Sr., 86, of Barnstable, was killed in a fire sparked by an oil-filled space heater that was plugged into a lightweight extension cord.

The extension cord was pinched by furniture and likely overloaded, according to investigators.

Duff was taken to Mass. General Hospital, where he later died.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey noted that there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)