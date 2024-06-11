NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators believe a fire that engulfed an all-terrain vehicle in Newton earlier this month may have been intentionally set, state and local officials announced.

The fire happened in the area of 85 Dudley Road near 5:30 p.m. on June 1. In a statement on Monday, Newton Fire Chief Gregory Gentile, Police Acting Chief George McMains, and State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said investigators spoke with witnesses and reviewed evidence and determined the fire was suspicious.

Officials said the ATV was parked on private property in a secluded area near a trail. By the time firefighters arrived, officials said, the vehicle was “completely consumed by fire.”

Officials asked anyone with information about the fire to contact the Arson Watch Reward Program by phone at 1-800-682-9229. Individuals can remain anonymous, if needed, and will be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if their information prevents or detects an arson crime, according to Monday’s statement.

“Setting a fire is a dangerous and harmful action,” said Gentile, the Newton fire chief. “Fire doesn’t do what it’s told, and it could easily have spread beyond the vehicle to hurt someone – or much worse.”

Officials shared a photo of the damaged ATV with their statement on Monday, showing the badly charred vehicle parked on a concrete surface. Multiple wheels had melted away and debris littered the ground under the ATV.

