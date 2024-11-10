You will want to bundle up this morning! We’re off to a cold start. Temperatures fell into the 20s inland and 30s on the coast as the wind relaxed and the skies stayed clear with incredibly dry air.

The wind will switch out of the southwest and usher in a more mild feel by this afternoon with highs in the mid/upper 50s. We’ll see increasing high clouds through the day. The breeze will pick up with gusts 20-25 mph.

After new fires started yesterday and our vegetation continues to dry out, another Red Flag Warning is in effect for Massachusetts from 9 am through 6 pm. Once again, outdoor burning not recommended. Any fires that start may spread quickly.

Today, high pressure moves east and makes way for a low pressure system to bring us some much-needed rainfall overnight. However, amounts still look very minimal at about a .10-.25”.

Here’s the timing. Our daylight hours stay dry. Rain shield arrives around 10 pm. Although with the air being so dry, it might not even reach the ground at this point. Light showers overnight into early tomorrow morning. The showers will clear for most of us by the time we’re waking up.

Tomorrow will be our warmest day of the week. The morning starts off near 50. We’ll see fewer clouds through the day. Once again, the wind is a headline. It will be a breezy day with a southwest wind gusting 25-30 mph. High temperatures reach the 60s.

Another cold front moves through Tuesday and this one will knock back our temperatures. Tuesday will be windy near 50. High temperatures will likely be stuck in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday before we make a return to the 50s to end the 7-day forecast.

Looking for more rain? Models hint at about a 10-20% of shower activity in the Thursday to Saturday time frame. For the most part, I think our week will be mainly dry. The wind will continue to be a headline and the risk for brush fires.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black