Fire truck gets stuck in sinkhole caused by water main break in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire truck got stuck in a sinkhole in Somerville late Thursday night.

Crews responded to a water main break on Broadway when the road caved in and swallowed the back right tire of the fire truck.

It had to be towed out of the hole but was not badly damaged.

Yvette Hughes heard the truck go into the sinkhole but she initially thought the driver had crashed.

“They turned the rig to come into the complex and all I heard was this loud crunch,” she said, “so I honestly just thought that the driver had crashed and cut the curb too tight and the tire rode off the curb.”

Crews are working to fix the water main break and sinkhole.

Water was temporarily turned off to some customers.

