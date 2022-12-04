DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Dudley firefighters helped load up surviving packages after a mail truck went up in flames Saturday.

Fire crews responding to the vehicle fire found the USPS mail truck actively involved.

After extinguishing the flames, fire officials shared an image of the firefighters assisting with loading up undamaged packages in the back of a truck .

There were no reported injuries.

