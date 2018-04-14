BOSTON (WHDH) – A fire truck manufacturer responded Saturday after the ladder of one if its trucks collapsed while Boston Fire crews were battling flames.

The ladder came crashing down Wednesday while crews were fighting a fire at a Mattapan home.

A firefighter was in the bucket at the time, but no one was injured. The incident is still under investigation.

A spokesperson for the company has issued a statement that reads in part:

“A Pierce team is actively investigating the 2005 reserve apparatus… Early indications suggest this is an unfortunate isolated incident. We’ll keep our customers updated if we learn otherwise, as the safety of firefighters is our number one priority.”

