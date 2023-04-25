HOLDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The tire of a fire truck responding to a gas leak in Holden had to be removed from a sinkhole Tuesday after part of a road gave way, officials said.

In a statement, the Holden Fire Department said its crews responded around 12:30 p.m. after a MassDOT contractor struck an underground natural gas main in the 1000 block of Main Street.

Officials said crews arriving at the scene found a large gas leak coming from a trench in the roadway that was being excavated.

The leak prompted a roughly two-hour closure on Main Street as Eversource personnel responded to repair the damage, the fire department said.

In the meantime, officials said a portion of road roughly 300 feet from the gas leak collapsed under a parked fire truck.

Photos from the scene showed one of the truck’s wheels stuck in the sinkhole.

The fire department said the truck was later removed with no injuries to anyone on scene and only minor damage.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)