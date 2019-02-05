‘Fire up the duck boats’: Preparations underway for Patriots’ Super Bowl championship parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans began lining up for the Patriots’ Super Bowl championship parade early Tuesday morning as crews put the finishing touches on the iconic duck boats.

In a post on Twitter following the championship win over the Los Angeles Rams, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh wrote “Congratulations on another Super Bowl championship Patriots!! Fire up the duck boats Boston! We will see you at the Super Bowl LIII parade on Tuesday at 11 a.m.!”

The parade will begin at the Hynes Convention Center and run along Boylston and Tremont streets before coming to an end at City Hall Plaza.

Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman said he wants “record numbers” at the parade. More than a million people are expected to line the streets of Boston.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said the throwing of beer cans will not be tolerated. The Boston Red Sox World Series trophy was damaged by a thrown can in October.

“Please do not throw alcoholic beverages at the duck boats,” he said during a parade preparations press conference.

Those caught smoking marijuana or drinking will be punished, Walsh warned fans planning to make the trip into Boston.

Several streets will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, including Boylston Street from Massachusetts Avenue to Tremont Street, Tremont Street from Boylston Street to Court Street, and Cambridge Street from Court Street to New Chardon Street.

The MBTA says it will be running rush-hour service to accommodate paradegoers. Commuter Rail trains will be equipped with extra cars.

Fans are encouraged to arrive hours before the parade kicks off.

Multiple parking restrictions have also been issued.

Temperatures should reach into the mid-50s at the start of the parade and will climb beyond 60 degrees by 1 p.m.

Walsh said there will be no rally at City Hall following the parade because officials don’t want to “overwork” public safety crews.

The Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3 to claim the team’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

