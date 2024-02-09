WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police recovered a stolen gun left at a grocery store on Tuesday.

On Feb. 6, Officer Rachel Frisch as dispatched to the Stop and Shop on Grafton Street in Worcester following report of found property. Upon arrival, an employee and manager met Frisch in the children’s toy section of the store.

According to the police report, the employee, looking for Pokémon cards on his break, found what he believed to be a firearm left on a shelf.

“I observed a silver firearm with a wooden handle that had no magazine inserted or around it,” Frisch wrote in her report. “I then cleared the firearm which did not contain a live round of ammunition in the chamber. Based on my training and experience, I believed this to be a real working firearm.”

Officers took possession of the firearm, which was later determined to have been stolen out of Hampstead, New Hampshire on October 26, 2021.

