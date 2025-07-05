BOSTON (WHDH) - A firearm was recovered from the scene of an early morning shooting in Mattapan on Saturday that left one person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 695 River St. around 2 a.m. found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

A large crowd gathered at the scene of the shooting and officers from other districts were called in to assist.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

