WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 20 firearms were seized in a gun bust in Worcester Thursday.

Police said that while executing a search warrant on Pilgrim Avenue, detectives recovered several handguns, rifles, and shotguns, as well as magazines and suppressors.

They also seized hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armor, and a 3D printer.

A man was placed under arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox