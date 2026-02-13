WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 20 firearms were seized in a gun bust in Worcester Thursday.

Police said that while executing a search warrant on Pilgrim Avenue, detectives recovered several handguns, rifles, and shotguns, as well as magazines and suppressors.

They also seized hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armor, and a 3D printer.

A man was placed under arrest.

