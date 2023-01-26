The maker of Fireball cinnamon whiskey is facing a federal lawsuit after being accused of misleading customers.

The lawsuit says Fireball’s mini bottles do not contain whiskey and the label does not make that clear.

The mini bottles actually contain a malt beverage with whiskey flavor. The company says the product captures the essence of the popular drink while allowing it to be sold in a wider variety of stores.

