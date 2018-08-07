Fired Methuen worker meets with local senator over marijuana controversy

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen woman fired from Sodexo in July met with a local senator at the State House Tuesday over a marijuana controversy.

Bernadette Coughlin, fired in July for using recreational marijuana outside work, said she fell on the job and had to have a drug test. She tested positive for marijuana, which she used a few days prior. Now, she’s calling on lawmakers to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

“I would like them to help me, to get the word out, and to maybe change the law so (for) people like me, it doesn’t happen to them,” Coughlin said. “I’m very much afraid someone will be injured at work and they wont report it because they’re afraid they’ll get fired.”

After her firing, Sodexo said it’s reviewing its marijuana policies.

