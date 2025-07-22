MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Former homicide detective Michael Proctor, who was fired for misconduct in the Karen Read case, was a no-show in court for a separate case.

Defense attorneys said Proctor was subpoenaed for a hearing yesterday about several cases he was involved with, including a murder in Milton.

His lawyer said Proctor is on a pre-planned vacation.

The defense wants the case dismissed because of Proctor’s involvement and delays in getting search warrants form the Norfolk DA.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 5; Proctor’s lawyer said he will be there.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox