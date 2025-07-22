MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Former homicide detective Michael Proctor, who was fired for misconduct in the Karen Read case, was a no-show in court for a separate case.

Defense attorneys said Proctor was subpoenaed for a hearing yesterday about several cases he was involved with, including a murder in Milton.

His lawyer said Proctor is on a pre-planned vacation.

The defense wants the case dismissed because of Proctor’s involvement and delays in getting search warrants form the Norfolk DA.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 5; Proctor’s lawyer said he will be there.

