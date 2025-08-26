BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Massachusetts state police trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the Karen Read case, is challenging his termination for misconduct.

He was fired over his handling of the Read case; now he wants his job back. A hearing will begin Tuesday on the matter.

During Read’s first trial, his conduct was a key focus of her defense team. He admitted to sending dozens of inappropriate and vulgar text messages about Read while investigating her in connection with the death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

Her lawyers claimed those messages were evidence of a corrupt investigation.

The state police trial board eventually determined his performance was unsatisfactory. They also found that he inappropriately drank alcohol while investigating another case.

He was fired and dishonorably discharged in March of this year.

Read was acquitted of second degree murder and manslaughter in her retrial. She was found guilty of driving under the influence and sentenced to one year probation.

Proctor did not testify in the retrial.

The hearing is expected to last two days.

Read still faces a civil suit filed by the O’Keefe family.

