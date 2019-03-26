Fired state trooper gets up to 15 years on rape conviction

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts State Police trooper convicted of raping his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

The Middlesex district attorney says Robert Sundberg was sentenced Tuesday in Lowell Superior Court.

The 48-year-old Framingham resident was convicted by a jury last week of multiple charges, including rape, strangulation, assault and battery, and stalking.

He was arrested after the victim, who is also a state police employee, reported she was attacked at their Boxborough home in April 2016.

Prosecutors said Sundberg had a history of abuse directed at the victim.

Sundberg, a 14-year veteran of the agency, was suspended without pay after his arrest and fired soon after his conviction.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)