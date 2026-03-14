FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Tens of thousands of fans crowded into Gillete Stadium on Saturday to watch the Boston Legacy take on Gotham FC in their first NWSL match.

And though the Legacy lost their inaugural game 1-0, the fans were happy to welcome the city’s newest professional sports team.

Among them was Hayden Little, who said, “It’s exciting to see women play because most of the time I just see men play and I’ve never gotten to see women play.”

The team’s president, Jennifer Van Dijk, says they’re focused on building bridges and creating community in Boston.

“We have this Pack the House Program, where sponsors and investors and friends have basically contributed to allow kids from Boston Public Schools and Brockton Public Schools to come out and we’re going to have about 2,300 of them in the stands,” she said.

With 30,000 fans in the stands, Saturday was the largest inaugural game in NWSL history.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)