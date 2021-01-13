Firefighter charged with drunken driving in Weymouth hit-and-run crash that left radio host’s wife injured

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Bridgewater firefighter was arrested for on a drunken driving charge after state police say he plowed into the back of vehicle being driven by the wife of a local radio host on a highway in Weymouth before fleeing the scene on Tuesday.

Preston Klem, who has since been placed on administrative leave, is facing charges including drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 3 in Weymouth found a Honda Pilot that had cascaded down an embankment into the woods along the highway.

Erin Bertrand, the wife of 98.5 The Sports Hub host Marc Bertrand, was behind the wheel of the SUV.

“To continue to keep driving, it’s just unconscionable that someone would do that,” Marc said. “It’s especially shocking when you find out that it’s a first responder.”

Several good Samaritans, including a nurse, jumped into action to reach Erin. She was then taken to a local hospital for treatment. She has since been released.

“Luckily, she did have some other people there,” Marc said. “An individual went through the brush and the trees, and was able to pry the door open and help her get out of the vehicle.”

Investigators later tracked Klem’s pickup truck to his home in Rockland, where he taken into custody.

“I would expect more from any public servant,” East Bridgewater Police Chief Timothy Harhen said.

Klem will remain out of work pending the outcome of an investigation.

He could face a judge as early as Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)