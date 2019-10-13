Firefighter, civilian injured in 2-alarm Manchester, NH blaze

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A firefighter and a civilian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a 2-alarm fire broke out at a Manchester, New Hampshire home early Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at a home on Walnut Street around 3:45 a.m. found a two-story, two-family home engulfed in flames.

They entered the burning building searching for occupants but encountered high heat and zero visibility conditions. Additional crews arrived and to help with the search and begin to extinguish the fire.

Additional crews also had to evacuate the adjacent homes on both sides of the burning building since they were beginning to catch on fire.

Electrical power lines were down on the ground upon arrival and were still live making the situation more difficult.

Crews were able to get the fire under control around 4:30 a.m.

One occupant inside the burning building was driven to a local hospital to be evaluated for exposure to the smoke and fire.

One firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

The two neighboring homes sustained some damage but residents were allowed to return to their respective homes.

The house that originally caught on fire is a total loss and the occupants are being assisted with temporary housing by the red cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

