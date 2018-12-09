Firefighter dies while battling fierce, multi-alarm blaze in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A firefighter died early Sunday morning while battling a raging, multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a Worcester apartment building, sources tell 7News.

Crews responding to a reported fire in a multi-family home on Lowell Street around 4 a.m. found dense black smoke pouring from the windows and flames shooting out of the second and third floor.

A firefighter who became trapped on the second floor was later pronounced dead, sources say.

The American Red Cross has responded to the scene and is assisting the nearly a dozen displaced residents.

Oscar Mosquete, who lives in the building, recalled the tense scene after the blaze broke out.

“We see the smoke coming out and we get out there,” he said. “We called everybody.”

Residents say they believe the fire started in the basement of the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials are expected to provide an update at 10 a.m.

