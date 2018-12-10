Firefighter dressed as Buddy the Elf returns to Boston for pillow fights with new helper

BOSTON (WHDH) - The man who dresses up as Buddy the Elf is back in Boston, taking on pillow fights with a new helper.

The woman in pink who came with him dressed as another character from the classic Christmas movie Elf.

It’s all for a good cause.

The man is taking donations and giving the money to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, helping to make dreams come true for children with cancer.

