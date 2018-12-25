Firefighter falls through hole while battling blaze at multi-story home in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter fell through a hole in the floor while battling a blaze at a multi-story home in New Bedford early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a home on Summer Street for a report of residents possibly trapped by fire on an upper floor after midnight found flames shooting from two windows at the rear of the building, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.

Everyone was safely evacuated from the home but a firefighter fell into a waist-deep hole on the third floor, officials said. He was later pulled out by two fellow firefighters.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the firefighter’s injuries.

Six people were displaced by the blaze. The Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

