PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A homeowner was hospitalized and a firefighter was injured battling a blaze at a home in Peabody Sunday evening, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at Oak Avenue before 10 p.m. found a fire had started on the porch and spread to the back of the home.

A firefighter fell through the porch while battling the flames but was not taken to the hospital, according to fire officials.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)