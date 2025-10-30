BOSTON (WHDH) - A firefighter from Ireland who was found guilty of rape has been sentenced seven to nine years in jail.

Terrence Crosbie, 39, was found guilty on October 24 of raping a woman at Boston’s Omni Parker House Hotel in 2024. He originally pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Crosbie flew to Boston with the Dublin fire brigade to participate in the Saint Patrick’s Day parade. They say after he was questioned by police in connection with the assault, Crosbie booked an early flight back to Dublin.

Police bodycam video played in court showed Crosbie being arrested on a plane at Logan Airport when he tried to leave the country.

