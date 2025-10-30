BOSTON (WHDH) - A firefighter from Ireland who was found guilty of rape has been sentenced seven to nine years in jail.

Terrence Crosbie, 39, was found guilty on October 24 of raping a woman at Boston’s Omni Parker House Hotel in 2024. He originally pleaded not guilty.

During his sentencing, the victim in the case gave an impact statement, saying in part, “I hope to gain the strength to let go of the anger and pain so that I can move forward in peace. I wish that the day would come when I could move beyond what happened and reclaim my life and the joyful spirit I had, but it breaks my heart to know that we live in a world where someone can do such a horrible thing to another human being and not have the decency to hold themselves accountable.”

The commonwealth asked for a maximum sentence of 12 years, while Crosbie’s attorney’s pushed for a minimum of five.

Crosbie also delivered a statement asking for leniency, saying in part, “please consider the impact on my family including my wonderful wife and my two beautiful young daughters who not only wait at home in a different country for me, but also rely on me as the single, sole, main provider.”

Prosecutors say Crosbie flew to Boston with the Dublin fire brigade to participate in the Saint Patrick’s Day parade. They say after he was questioned by police in connection with the assault, Crosbie booked an early flight back to Dublin.

Police bodycam video played in court showed Crosbie being arrested on a plane at Logan Airport when he tried to leave the country.

