DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Dudley are frustrated after substantial staffing cuts are coming to the department.

Because voters decided not to allow a 32 cent increase in taxes for one year, fire department officials said they will be losing several full-time first responders and their entire on-call staff of 35 people starting in July.

The department will only be left with two firefighters per shift. Firefighters are speaking out to 7NEWS, saying these layoffs could lead to potential problems.

Captain Steven Chenard is the president of the Dudley Firefighters’ union Local 4271. He said leaving them so short-handed will mean the department will have to choose the calls they go to and the ones they don’t. Something as basic as a car accident on a Saturday would be hard to respond to. He said it’s “crippling.”

“You can’t really fight an effective fire or respond to a major emergency with two people on an engine,” Chenard said. “I can get one ambulance on the road or one fire truck with two individuals but not both.”

Chief Dean Kochanowski said these cuts could lead to injuries.

“Throwing ground ladders, it depends on the size of the ladder, it can be a one or two man operation, so that leaves the driver by himself, trying to handle heavy equipment in such a rush,” Kochanowski said.

After the staffing cuts, fire officials said they will only be able to respond to one call at a time. They will have to rely on nearby departments for aid.

The money the town is cutting from the fire department will be used to fund a story for a grant to renovate the local charter school.

